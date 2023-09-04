Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,507. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

