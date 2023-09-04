Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EL traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,507. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.