Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 9,322 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.69. 7,284,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

