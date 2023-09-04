Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

