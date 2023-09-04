O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $448.18. 668,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,443. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.