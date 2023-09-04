BCK Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up approximately 1.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 1,329,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,409. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

