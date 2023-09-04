BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 143,291 ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 0.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,332 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.74.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

