47,752 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Argo Group International makes up about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 126.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

