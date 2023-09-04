Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,905,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after buying an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after buying an additional 526,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. 807,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,512. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

