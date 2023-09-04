PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 7.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of PNM Resources worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 305,241 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.