Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $9 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,377. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

