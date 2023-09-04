Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $70.05 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,048,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.75% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.76. 403,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock worth $334,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.