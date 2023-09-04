Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,415 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up about 0.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.06. 2,264,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

