Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Gray Television accounts for 0.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 4.05% of Gray Television worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.74.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

