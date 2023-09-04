O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,509 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 185,548 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $50,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 104,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,922,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

