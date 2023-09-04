HS Management Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,215 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 4.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $93,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.82. 1,085,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

