First Washington CORP Takes $222,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Washington CORP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.52. 1,523,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,095. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.