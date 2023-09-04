Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.18% of Chesapeake Energy worth $221,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.26. 1,753,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,648. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

