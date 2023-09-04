Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Equinix worth $229,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Equinix by 13.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

EQIX traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $777.52. 234,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,180. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.72. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

