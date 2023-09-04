Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 498,319 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498,319 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $184,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.