Baupost Group LLC MA Acquires 500,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 3.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 2.50% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $229,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.15. 537,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

View Our Latest Report on LSXMA

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.