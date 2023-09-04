Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Reduces Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810,195 shares during the period. Eargo comprises approximately 0.5% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.71% of Eargo worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of EAR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 251.60% and a negative net margin of 347.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

