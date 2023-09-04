Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,290 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 4.32% of Columbia Banking System worth $72,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,538,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,634,000 after buying an additional 832,968 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $274,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $13,608,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,298. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

