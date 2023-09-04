Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $66,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,196 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %
RS traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $285.53. 221,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,408. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $295.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.16. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
