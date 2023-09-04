Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,806,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of KeyCorp worth $76,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. FMR LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.56. 11,290,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,524,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

