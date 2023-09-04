Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $110.99 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,438 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $110,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

