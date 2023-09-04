NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,278 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of NiSource worth $80,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 156.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after buying an additional 5,730,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 4,291,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,309. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

