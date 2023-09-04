Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 56,030 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $108,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.