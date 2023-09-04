Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $88,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

