Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $66.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,580,357 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

