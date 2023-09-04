Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $442,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

CNI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

