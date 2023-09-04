O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.5 %

NGG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. 362,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,636. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

