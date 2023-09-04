O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $275,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $231.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,463. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

