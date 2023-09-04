O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,603,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VDE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

