O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $929,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.40. 1,201,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

