O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 670 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $112.33.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

