JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,170. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
