Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.19) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.45). Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($8.76).

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 585.60 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 988,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 624.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.37).

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 14,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($125,147.61). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 28,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.06), for a total value of £158,866.40 ($200,260.18). Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

