Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Schroders Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDR stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 410.40 ($5.17). 1,053,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.61. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 348 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 507 ($6.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In related news, insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,496.41). In other Schroders news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £19,996.28 ($25,206.45). Also, insider Rhian Davies acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,496.41). 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

