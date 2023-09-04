O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 995 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

