Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 252.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,241,000 after buying an additional 2,058,729 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $154.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

