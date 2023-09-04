O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

