Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 83,121 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $492,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,094,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $483.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

