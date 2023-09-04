Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

