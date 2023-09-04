Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 70,600 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 1,155,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,090. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.76.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

