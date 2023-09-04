Stevens Capital Management LP Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 284.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

ADBE stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $569.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

