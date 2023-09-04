9,709 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after acquiring an additional 486,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $20,001,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,812,000 after acquiring an additional 314,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

MTX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.