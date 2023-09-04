Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Herbalife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Herbalife by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 284,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Herbalife by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 154,354 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

