Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $469,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.50. 359,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

