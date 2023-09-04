3,000 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. 875,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

